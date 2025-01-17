Ceasefire and Hostage Release on the Horizon in Gaza Conflict
Hamas and Israeli authorities are on the verge of a ceasefire agreement to release hostages on Sunday. The potential deal follows intense clashes in Gaza, significantly affecting the densely-populated area, with high casualties and multiple displacements. Israeli cabinet approval is pending amidst ministerial divisions.
Hamas is anticipated to release the first hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement expected on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
The tentative ceasefire aims to end relentless fighting that has ravaged Gaza, resulting in over 46,000 deaths and numerous displacements, as reported by local officials.
Despite some delays attributed to internal divisions and concerns, Netanyahu announced that approval of the agreement is anticipated soon, following a planned Israeli cabinet meeting to finalize the deal with Hamas.
