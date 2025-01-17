Ceasefire and Hostage Release on the Horizon in Gaza Conflict

Hamas is anticipated to release the first hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement expected on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The tentative ceasefire aims to end relentless fighting that has ravaged Gaza, resulting in over 46,000 deaths and numerous displacements, as reported by local officials.

Despite some delays attributed to internal divisions and concerns, Netanyahu announced that approval of the agreement is anticipated soon, following a planned Israeli cabinet meeting to finalize the deal with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)