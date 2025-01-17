Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Attack Sparks Outcry

Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan is recovering at Lilavati Hospital after a shocking attack by an intruder at his Bandra home. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing the government's commitment to Mumbai's safety, and pledged swift action to apprehend the accused.

The attack occurred early Thursday when an intruder confronted Khan's maid. Khan intervened, resulting in a violent altercation that left him with stab wounds. He suffered a thoracic spinal cord injury when a 2.5-inch knife lodged in his spine, necessitating surgery to repair it and the leakage of spinal fluid.

Although Khan is now 'out of danger,' doctors continue to monitor his recovery closely. The incident has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and raised concerns about Mumbai's safety. Actor Shahid Kapoor noted the rarity of such violence in Mumbai, expressing hope for Khan's swift recovery.

