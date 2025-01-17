Debate Intensifies Over TikTok Sale to American Buyer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has highlighted the urgency of securing an American buyer for TikTok. His remarks align with a growing sentiment among U.S. officials, advocating for additional time for the app's Chinese owner to proceed with the sale.

This development comes amid fears of an impending ban as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office.

Schumer's stance reflects the broader concerns about data security and geopolitical implications surrounding the popular video-sharing app.

