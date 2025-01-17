Debate Intensifies Over TikTok Sale to American Buyer
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer emphasizes the importance of finding an American buyer for TikTok amid increasing calls from U.S. officials for the Chinese owner to be granted more time to sell the app and avoid a ban anticipated with President-elect Donald Trump's return to office.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has highlighted the urgency of securing an American buyer for TikTok. His remarks align with a growing sentiment among U.S. officials, advocating for additional time for the app's Chinese owner to proceed with the sale.
This development comes amid fears of an impending ban as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office.
Schumer's stance reflects the broader concerns about data security and geopolitical implications surrounding the popular video-sharing app.
