Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Remarks on Women's Fashion

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has sharply criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his comments regarding women's fashion choices in the state.

Kumar, speaking during his 'Pragati Yatra' in Begusarai, remarked on the confidence and attire of women, suggesting improvements had occurred during his tenure.

Yadav denounced these statements as disrespectful, asserting that women in Bihar have always dressed with self-respect. He accused Kumar of having a narrow mindset and urged him to focus on governance instead of fashion critique.

