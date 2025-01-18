Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Remarks on Women's Fashion
Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his comments on women's fashion, made during his Pragati Yatra in Begusarai. Kumar claimed women's sartorial tastes improved under his rule. Yadav, labeling this as demeaning, emphasized women's inherent self-respect and referred to Kumar's warped thinking.
Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has sharply criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his comments regarding women's fashion choices in the state.
Kumar, speaking during his 'Pragati Yatra' in Begusarai, remarked on the confidence and attire of women, suggesting improvements had occurred during his tenure.
Yadav denounced these statements as disrespectful, asserting that women in Bihar have always dressed with self-respect. He accused Kumar of having a narrow mindset and urged him to focus on governance instead of fashion critique.
