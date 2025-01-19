Delhi Polls: Clash of Accusations Between AAP and BJP
The AAP and BJP engage in a blame game over an alleged attack on Arvind Kejriwal. AAP accuses BJP of orchestrating the incident, while the BJP claims it involved queries from the local Dalit community. The confrontation marks the heated campaign landscape for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
The simmering tension between the AAP and BJP escalated on Sunday as accusations flew between the two political rivals. The AAP alleges that an attack on its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, involved BJP's supporters. The BJP refutes the claims, pointing instead to an incident being misrepresented.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, denounced the purported attack as a campaign tactic allegedly employed by the BJP out of fear of losing the elections. Kejriwal argues that the BJP sabotages through violence, while he campaigns on the foundation of development and welfare.
The BJP's Parvesh Verma counters, alleging that the incident involved local community members falsely branded as aggressors. The backdrop of this exchange is a triangular electoral battle featuring the AAP, BJP, and Congress in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.
