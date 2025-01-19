Trump's Immediate Agenda: Border, Energy, and DEI Reversal
President-elect Donald Trump plans to prioritize executive actions on border security, energy policies, and reversing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. His incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, confirmed the focus on these areas, highlighting border issues as the most urgent, during an interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation.'
Donald Trump, the President-elect, is set to concentrate on decisive executive actions related to border security, energy sector reforms, and revoking policies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. These priorities were outlined by his incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday.
Waltz articulated that these were among the core campaign promises Trump made. He stressed the significance of addressing what he describes as 'woke culture' infiltrating federal government operations, particularly emphasizing border issues.
Focusing on urgency, Waltz conveyed that American voters have provided Trump with a distinct mandate to secure borders, deport dangerous individuals, and combat cartel activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
