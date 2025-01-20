Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's Strategic Meeting amid Local Poll Challenges

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), visited Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, at his residence in Mumbai. The meeting comes amid disagreements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding strategies for the impending local body elections in Maharashtra.

Sources close to the matter confirmed that Thackeray spent over an hour in discussions with the former Union minister. Pawar, known as the mastermind behind the MVA coalition, has been actively working to smooth over differences. He announced plans to organize a meeting with the group’s three parties to deliberate on a united front for the elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has opted to run independently, igniting debate about the MVA's future. Pawar clarified that the INDIA alliance's focus is on national and state elections, not local ones. Traditionally, these political entities contest local elections separately, making Thackeray’s move subject to intense scrutiny.

