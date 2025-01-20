Jitu Patwari Warns of Groupism 'Cancer' in Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has addressed the detrimental impact of groupism within the party, equating it to a cancer that threatens its existence.

In a video from a Sunday meeting in Dharampuri, Patwari urged party members to eliminate factionalism, warning that failure to do so would lead to their downfall. The meeting was aimed at rallying support for an upcoming event attended by key Congress leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Patwari's remarks have provided ammunition to BJP leaders, who argue that the Congress's internal strife is now publicly acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)