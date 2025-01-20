Jitu Patwari Warns of Groupism 'Cancer' in Congress
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari highlights the detrimental effects of factionalism within the party, likening it to cancer. A video of Patwari from a meeting urges Congress members to eradicate this issue. His candid remarks have been seized by the BJP to criticize the Congress.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has addressed the detrimental impact of groupism within the party, equating it to a cancer that threatens its existence.
In a video from a Sunday meeting in Dharampuri, Patwari urged party members to eliminate factionalism, warning that failure to do so would lead to their downfall. The meeting was aimed at rallying support for an upcoming event attended by key Congress leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Patwari's remarks have provided ammunition to BJP leaders, who argue that the Congress's internal strife is now publicly acknowledged.
