Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes CM Fadnavis Amidst Political Turmoil

In a scathing attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for staying the appointments of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts after protests. The decision came after public uproar and disruptions, including roadblocks and tire burning, which Thackeray condemned as acts of power greed.

Thackeray expressed disappointment in Fadnavis for tolerating such behavior, questioning the benefit to citizens if such actions continue to be ignored. He further criticized the CM for failing to act swiftly in serious cases like the murder of the Beed sarpanch and police custody death in Parbhani.

Additionally, Thackeray targeted the Modi government for border security failures and illegal entry issues involving Bangladeshis. He cited a recent arrest of an illegal Bangladeshi resident in connection with an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader called for effective empowerment of the state home department to tackle these concerns.

