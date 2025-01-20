BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls with Mega Campaign

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has orchestrated a large-scale campaign set to unfold after Republic Day. The high-octane rallies will feature influential leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi is expected to headline three key rallies, while Adityanath is slated to address nearly 15 public meetings across the city. BJP President J P Nadda will also contribute significantly, leading several gatherings in various constituencies. The electoral battle for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

Undeterred by past defeats to the AAP, the BJP is mobilizing its star campaigners in a bid to break a 25-year opposition stint, with figures like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on its roster. Special focus is on harnessing popularity among specific voter demographics, as demonstrated by planned appearances by Purvanchali icons Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

