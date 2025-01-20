Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls with Mega Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans a massive campaign featuring prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5. With rallies across the city, the party aims to reclaim power after over 25 years in opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:37 IST
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls with Mega Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has orchestrated a large-scale campaign set to unfold after Republic Day. The high-octane rallies will feature influential leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi is expected to headline three key rallies, while Adityanath is slated to address nearly 15 public meetings across the city. BJP President J P Nadda will also contribute significantly, leading several gatherings in various constituencies. The electoral battle for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

Undeterred by past defeats to the AAP, the BJP is mobilizing its star campaigners in a bid to break a 25-year opposition stint, with figures like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on its roster. Special focus is on harnessing popularity among specific voter demographics, as demonstrated by planned appearances by Purvanchali icons Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025