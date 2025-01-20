Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump is set to enact a strict immigration crackdown, including military assistance at the U.S.-Mexico border, ending asylum, and challenging birthright citizenship. Critics argue that these measures could disrupt businesses and families. Legal challenges from advocacy groups are anticipated.

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to introduce a comprehensive immigration crackdown. This initiative will see military troops aiding border security at the U.S.-Mexico border and aims to eliminate asylum claims, as well as challenge the U.S. citizenship of children born to undocumented parents. Trump's plan seeks to declare illegal immigration a national emergency to facilitate border wall construction and to deploy additional troops along the border.

The Republican leader will release a proclamation to block all asylum access at the border. Having recaptured the White House on promises to enhance border security, Trump criticized the previous administration's immigration policies. While President Biden had tightened border measures reducing illegal migration, Republicans argue for large-scale deportations. An estimated 13-14 million immigrants remain in the U.S. illegally or under temporary status.

Trump plans to sign ten executive orders aimed at improving border security. Critics, including immigrant advocates, warn these strict policies could harm the economy and fracture families. Meanwhile, litigation from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and resistance from Democratic-led states may pose significant hurdles for Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

