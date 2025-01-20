Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to introduce a comprehensive immigration crackdown. This initiative will see military troops aiding border security at the U.S.-Mexico border and aims to eliminate asylum claims, as well as challenge the U.S. citizenship of children born to undocumented parents. Trump's plan seeks to declare illegal immigration a national emergency to facilitate border wall construction and to deploy additional troops along the border.

The Republican leader will release a proclamation to block all asylum access at the border. Having recaptured the White House on promises to enhance border security, Trump criticized the previous administration's immigration policies. While President Biden had tightened border measures reducing illegal migration, Republicans argue for large-scale deportations. An estimated 13-14 million immigrants remain in the U.S. illegally or under temporary status.

Trump plans to sign ten executive orders aimed at improving border security. Critics, including immigrant advocates, warn these strict policies could harm the economy and fracture families. Meanwhile, litigation from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and resistance from Democratic-led states may pose significant hurdles for Trump's administration.

