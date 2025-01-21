Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

The U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, marking him as the first Trump cabinet nominee to be approved post-inauguration. Rubio, noted for his criticism of China and advocacy for Israel, was confirmed with a 99-0 vote.

A long-standing member of Senate foreign relations committees, Rubio has prioritized American interests in foreign policy. He emphasized the need to reduce U.S. reliance on China and advocated for ending the war in Ukraine through compromise between Moscow and Kyiv.

As a Cuban-American, Rubio's nomination represented the first Hispanic to lead U.S. diplomatic efforts. President Trump expedited cabinet selections following his second election victory, despite some internal party scrutiny over appointee qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)