Trump's Energy Executive Orders Ignite LNG Export Process

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump took decisive action regarding national energy policy, signing two significant executive orders. These orders mark a renewed focus on the energy sector under his administration.

The first order enables the Energy Department to expedite the review process for liquefied natural gas export projects. By streamlining these reviews, the U.S. aims to bolster its position in the global energy market, potentially increasing economic growth and job opportunities domestically.

In a bold move on his inaugural day in office, President Trump also declared a national energy emergency. This declaration underscores the administration's priority on energy independence and security, setting the stage for future policy developments in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)