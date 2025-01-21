BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of Code Violation

In a dramatic turn during the Delhi elections, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint against his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of breaching the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint, filed with the Delhi Police, alleges that Kejriwal unlawfully distributed chairs to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in East Kidwai Nagar, a move seen as an attempt to sway voters.

Verma's office has condemned this action, calling it a 'blatant disregard for the law and the MCC.' The complaint argues that using party workers to distribute material goods constitutes bribery, violating the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the electoral code. It further claims this is illustrative of AAP's alleged unethical voter-influencing tactics.

The evidence presented includes video footage showing an AAP worker, supposedly acting under Kejriwal's directive, distributing chairs. The BJP demands a swift police response, including an FIR against Kejriwal and his party members, and insists on a full investigation. With the Delhi polls only two weeks away, tensions are mounting ahead of the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)