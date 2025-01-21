Left Menu

Social Worker Mahavir Baisoya Joins AAP: A New Chapter Begins

Social worker Mahavir Baisoya, known for his work during the COVID pandemic, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party with his team. Welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Baisoya's induction is part of AAP's strategy to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the upcoming elections while addressing civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:59 IST
In a significant political move, social worker Mahavir Baisoya, notable for his contributions during the COVID pandemic, has officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with 16 team members.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed the new members in a press conference, marking their formal induction with AAP caps and stoles.

Baisoya, who previously contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections as an independent candidate from Sriniwas Puri, is expected to bolster AAP's grassroots outreach as it gears up for the February 5 assembly elections, focusing on critical civic issues across the city.

