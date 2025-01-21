Germany Urges Trump to Reconsider WHO Withdrawal

Germany is making diplomatic efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to rethink his decision to pull out of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed concern on Tuesday, stating that the announcement from the U.S. President represents a severe challenge to global health cooperation.

Emphasizing the importance of the WHO in tackling health crises worldwide, Lauterbach and Germany are striving to influence the U.S. administration's stance.

