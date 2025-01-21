Trump's Controversial WHO Departure Sparks Global Debate

On Monday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States would withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing alleged political bias and financial burdens. Trump's announcement marks a contentious step in global health policy, sparking widespread reaction from political and health circles around the world.

According to Trump, the WHO has been compromised by political influence from member states and has unfairly demanded financial contributions from the U.S. that are not proportionate to its expectations from other nations. This decision sets into motion a 12-month notice period for the U.S. withdrawal, during which all financial inputs will cease.

Trump's decision has raised alarms regarding the potential impact on critical health programs, including those targeting world-leading health concerns like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. The move has been met with international criticism, including appeals from countries like Germany and organizations like the Gates Foundation to reconsider this stance for the sake of global health cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)