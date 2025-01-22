Left Menu

North Korea's Media: Trump's Inauguration and Historic Summits

North Korea's media reported U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration without commentary on his presidency but accused the U.S. of Korean War atrocities. Trump's unprecedented summits with Kim Jong Un and media portrayal contrasted with Pyongyang's recent missile tests to gain U.S. attention amid tensions.

  • South Korea

North Korea's state media covered U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, conspicuously omitting any commentary on his presidency. Instead, they focused on accusing the United States of atrocities during the 1950-53 Korean War. The Rodong Sinmun, a publication of the ruling Workers' Party, reported Trump's election and subsequent inauguration but did not delve into U.S. politics.

The report was accompanied by a photograph showing young North Korean students receiving propagandistic education about the Korean War, reflecting heightened adversarial sentiment towards the U.S. Trump's historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his previous term were noted, emphasizing their rapport.

Meanwhile, South Korea's National Intelligence Service informed lawmakers of Pyongyang's missile tests aimed at showcasing their U.S. deterrent capabilities, seeking to attract Trump's attention post a key policy meeting where North Korea had pledged robust anti-U.S. actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

