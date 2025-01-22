CM Dhami Leads Massive Roadshow Boosting BJP's Triple-Engine Appeal in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a vibrant roadshow in Dehradun, rallying support for BJP mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal. Amidst enthusiastic crowds, Dhami emphasized ongoing development work and urged a vote for the 'triple-engine' BJP in upcoming local elections, slated for January 23.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a dynamic roadshow in Dehradun on Tuesday, aiming to bolster support for the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate, Saurabh Thapliyal, ahead of the civic election campaign's conclusion. According to a statement from Dhami's office, the event saw substantial participation from party workers and local supporters.
During the procession, which commenced from the BJP Metropolitan Office and traversed key routes including Raja Road Main Road Tiraha, Parade Ground, Ghantaghar, and Paltan Bazaar, Dhami received a warm welcome adorned with flowers and garlands. Addressing the crowd, Dhami reiterated his administration's dedication to Dehradun's urban development, highlighting initiatives under the Smart City project and vowing to advance infrastructure projects like the proposed ring road to alleviate traffic congestion.
Dhami, speaking later in the day to the media, appealed to voters to endorse the 'triple-engine' BJP government in the January 23 elections, drawing parallels to the successful establishment of a 'double-engine' government in the state. He expressed gratitude for the substantial electoral support and projected similar success in local polls. Voting is scheduled for January 23 with results to be declared on January 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
