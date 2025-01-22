Left Menu

Defamation Battle: Verma vs. Kejriwal Amidst Poll Heat

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has filed a defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of false allegations. Verma aims to use the potential ₹100-crore victory for New Delhi's development. He also accuses AAP of voter manipulation ahead of crucial assembly polls.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has initiated a ₹100-crore defamation suit against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, claiming they made baseless allegations against him.

Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly elections, has stated his intent to channel any lawsuit earnings into developmental projects within his constituency.

The lawsuit is set against a backdrop of a charged electoral environment, with Verma accusing AAP of manipulating voters and Kejriwal defending Punjabis' contributions to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

