Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption

Congress has accused the Kerala government of corruption, citing a CAG report highlighting irregularities in PPE kit procurement during the Covid-19 crisis. Allegations include inflated prices and expired medicines distributed to hospitals. The CAG claims undue advantages were given to a Maharashtra-based company, sparking political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:55 IST
Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption
Congress has intensified its criticism of the Kerala government following a CAG report alleging irregularities in the acquisition of PPE kits amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed the procurement was conducted at inflated prices with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's awareness.

The report, presented in the state assembly, states that these discrepancies cost the state an extra Rs 10.23 crore. It also alleges that KMSCL favored San Pharma, a Maharashtra-based company, by violating norms during the purchase process.

Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac defended the Left government, questioning the basis of CAG's claims and accusing the BJP of undermining constitutional institutions. Despite the political turmoil, the government vows to respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

