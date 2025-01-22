PM Modi Rallies BJP Workers: A Call to Action Against AAP in Delhi
Prime Minister Modi urged BJP booth-level workers to document and expose Delhi's civic issues allegedly caused by AAP. Emphasizing the goal of forming a BJP government, he critiqued past failures of AAP and Congress, highlighting BJP's commitment to middle-class aspirations. The Delhi polls are imminent with a three-way contest.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited address to BJP booth-level workers during the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of documenting urban issues ostensibly neglected by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). PM Modi instructed workers to photograph problems such as broken drains and garbage heaps, highlighting the need for such evidence to draw attention to the deficiencies allegedly overseen by current city governance.
The Prime Minister underscored the overarching aim of establishing a BJP-led government in Delhi, citing the aspiration to transform the capital into a developed hub within a developed India. His remarks hinted at a historic opportunity for BJP to secure a commanding win, leveraging the legacy of dedicated efforts put forth by generations of booth workers.
Criticizing both AAP and Congress for their previous governance in Delhi, Modi remarked on the dissatisfaction felt by residents due to perceived unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement. He reinforced BJP's supportive stance towards the middle class, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and living standards through substantial investments in public transport and infrastructure, such as the expansion of the metro network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raja Krishnamoorthi Brings Bhagavad-Gita to Congress Prayer Service
Historic Milestone: Congressman Subramanyam's Unique Oath Ceremony
Historic Oath: Suhash Subramanyam's Milestone in U.S. Congress
Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Elections: Congress Eyes Comeback
Congress Under Fire for Alleged U-Turn on Rythu Bharosa Scheme in Telangana