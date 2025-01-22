Crypto Industry Anticipates New Regulatory Era Under Trump

The U.S. cryptocurrency sector is set for a potential regulatory overhaul as the new administration takes office. After significant campaign investments, crypto leaders expect supportive policies from Trump and Congress, seeking legislation on market clarity and a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Industry advocates hope for leadership changes at regulatory bodies like the SEC, criticized for stringent measures under Biden. The Fairshake PAC, backed by major crypto firms, played a key role in the latest elections, influencing both legislature and public perception.

Despite optimism, consumer groups voice concerns about a lax regulatory environment, fearing increased vulnerability to fraudulent schemes. Critics advocate for proper regulation to legitimize and protect the industry and its users.

(With inputs from agencies.)