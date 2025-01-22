Crypto Industry Anticipates New Regulatory Era Under Trump
The cryptocurrency industry is optimistic about a favorable regulatory shift with the new U.S. administration. Industry players, including key political action committees, have heavily invested in election campaigns. Meanwhile, consumer advocates warn of potential pitfalls, urging vigilance over a potentially loose regulatory environment.
The U.S. cryptocurrency sector is set for a potential regulatory overhaul as the new administration takes office. After significant campaign investments, crypto leaders expect supportive policies from Trump and Congress, seeking legislation on market clarity and a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
Industry advocates hope for leadership changes at regulatory bodies like the SEC, criticized for stringent measures under Biden. The Fairshake PAC, backed by major crypto firms, played a key role in the latest elections, influencing both legislature and public perception.
Despite optimism, consumer groups voice concerns about a lax regulatory environment, fearing increased vulnerability to fraudulent schemes. Critics advocate for proper regulation to legitimize and protect the industry and its users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
