FCC Reinstates Debate and Show Moderation Complaints
The FCC reinstated complaints about ABC's moderation of a presidential debate and appearances of Vice President Harris on CBS and NBC shows. Previously dismissed by former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, these complaints have been revived due to insufficient investigatory records.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Communications Commission has revived complaints regarding ABC News' moderation of the pre-election debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' appearances on CBS' '60 Minutes' and NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'
Originally dismissed by former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who argued the complaints sought to misuse the FCC's licensing authority against First Amendment rights, the complaints have been reinstated on grounds of an incomplete investigatory record.
Brendan Carr, appointed as FCC Chair by Donald Trump, chose not to comment on the decision to revisit these complaints, which highlights ongoing controversy over media moderation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
