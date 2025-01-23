Left Menu

FCC Reinstates Debate and Show Moderation Complaints

The FCC reinstated complaints about ABC's moderation of a presidential debate and appearances of Vice President Harris on CBS and NBC shows. Previously dismissed by former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, these complaints have been revived due to insufficient investigatory records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 03:29 IST
FCC Reinstates Debate and Show Moderation Complaints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission has revived complaints regarding ABC News' moderation of the pre-election debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' appearances on CBS' '60 Minutes' and NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'

Originally dismissed by former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who argued the complaints sought to misuse the FCC's licensing authority against First Amendment rights, the complaints have been reinstated on grounds of an incomplete investigatory record.

Brendan Carr, appointed as FCC Chair by Donald Trump, chose not to comment on the decision to revisit these complaints, which highlights ongoing controversy over media moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025