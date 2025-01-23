Left Menu

Senate Tactics Hinder Trump's Treasury Pick Confirmation

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo is pressing for the confirmation of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. However, Democrats are delaying this process due to concerns about Bessent's tax practices. Despite support from some Democrats, accusations are affecting his nomination, causing potential scheduling delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 04:49 IST
Senate Tactics Hinder Trump's Treasury Pick Confirmation

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo expressed optimism on Wednesday for a full Senate confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee, Scott Bessent, potentially as early as next week.

However, Democrats are using procedural tactics to delay the vote, despite Bessent passing Crapo's committee with a 16-11 vote, which included support from two Democrats.

Concerns over Bessent's tax practices have been raised, with Democrats specifically pointing to a tax loophole used by his hedge fund. Controversy remains high as the Senate braces for potentially extended confirmation vote sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025