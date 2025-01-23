Senate Tactics Hinder Trump's Treasury Pick Confirmation

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo expressed optimism on Wednesday for a full Senate confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee, Scott Bessent, potentially as early as next week.

However, Democrats are using procedural tactics to delay the vote, despite Bessent passing Crapo's committee with a 16-11 vote, which included support from two Democrats.

Concerns over Bessent's tax practices have been raised, with Democrats specifically pointing to a tax loophole used by his hedge fund. Controversy remains high as the Senate braces for potentially extended confirmation vote sessions.

