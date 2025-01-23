Left Menu

Congress Targets Kejriwal As Delhi Assembly Polls Loom

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticized Delhi's lack of development under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership compared to Sheila Dikshit's tenure. He accused Kejriwal of unfulfilled promises, and Congress leader Ajay Maken claimed a Rs 382 crore health-related scam. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has accused AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal of failing to advance any development in Delhi since the tenure of former Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Speaking to ANI, Randhawa asserted that the Congress party is thoroughly prepared for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Randhawa emphasized that the promised development under Kejriwal remains elusive, claiming residents are disenchanted by unfulfilled vows. Portraying a negative image of the Chief Minister, he noted that numerous AAP leaders have faced jail time and highlighted Kejriwal's apparent contradictions regarding security and government perks.

Adding to the allegations, Congress leader Ajay Maken accused Kejriwal of a health-related scam worth Rs 382 crore based on CAG reports. With Delhi Assembly elections imminent on February 5, Maken reminded voters of Kejriwal's anti-corruption stance during his party's foundation, now seemingly contradicted by corruption claims against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

