Health Sector: Market Shifts, Legal Battles, and Strategic Moves

A recent health news roundup explores legal, financial, and strategic developments. Highlights include Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination and legal ties, Dr Reddy's financial struggles, a Purdue Pharma settlement, and Merck KGaA's M&A approach. Issues involving Ascentage Pharma's IPO, U.S. WHO withdrawal, and Intuitive Surgical's profit success are also discussed.

Updated: 24-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:29 IST
Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is nominated to be the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, plans to retain his legal fees from cases against Merck. This appointment raises concerns over his vaccine stance, highlighting tensions within the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories experienced a significant stock drop due to missed profit expectations in the North American market, illuminating the challenges faced by generic drug manufacturers amid pricing pressures. This earnings miss has positioned the company as a top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have agreed to a $7.4 billion settlement addressing the opioid crisis linked to OxyContin. This comes after the previous settlement attempt was blocked by the Supreme Court. The legal resolution aims to address the widespread impact of opioid addiction across the U.S.

