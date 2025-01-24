Akhilesh Yadav's Challenge: Can Yogi Adityanath Sip from the Yamuna?
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism of Arvind Kejriwal over the Yamuna's cleanliness. Yadav challenged Adityanath to drink water from the Yamuna in Mathura, suggesting hypocrisy in Adityanath's statements against the AAP leader.
In a sharp retort to Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav covertly questioned the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks on Delhi's Yamuna cleanliness, which were aimed at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign.
Yadav suggested Adityanath should prove his commitment by drinking Yamuna water from Mathura, highlighting possible double standards in his criticism of Kejriwal.
The remarks come amid political maneuvers as Yadav's Samajwadi Party aligns with AAP in the INDIA bloc, countering the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections.
