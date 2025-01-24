AAP Allegations: Conspiracy Against Kejriwal's Safety

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a scathing accusation against the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police, alleging a conspiracy to assassinate its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. They urged the Election Commission to reinstate Kejriwal's security cover provided by the Punjab Police, which had been withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann detailed their concerns, asserting that the Delhi Police, under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ignored multiple attacks against Kejriwal. They emphasized the need for fair grounds in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and an audit of threats to Kejriwal's life.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP of engaging in "dirty politics" to undermine Kejriwal's security, alleging targeted attacks and police inaction. They criticized the Union home ministry's decision to withdraw Punjab Police security as politically motivated, emphasizing the need for impartial protection to ensure Kejriwal's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)