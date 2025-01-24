Left Menu

AAP Allegations: Conspiracy Against Kejriwal's Safety

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP and Delhi Police of conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal, urging the Election Commission to restore his security. Leaders Atishi and Bhagwant Mann have demanded fair security measures, alleging politically-motivated security lapses orchestrated by the BJP-led Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:50 IST
AAP Allegations: Conspiracy Against Kejriwal's Safety
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a scathing accusation against the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police, alleging a conspiracy to assassinate its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. They urged the Election Commission to reinstate Kejriwal's security cover provided by the Punjab Police, which had been withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann detailed their concerns, asserting that the Delhi Police, under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ignored multiple attacks against Kejriwal. They emphasized the need for fair grounds in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and an audit of threats to Kejriwal's life.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP of engaging in "dirty politics" to undermine Kejriwal's security, alleging targeted attacks and police inaction. They criticized the Union home ministry's decision to withdraw Punjab Police security as politically motivated, emphasizing the need for impartial protection to ensure Kejriwal's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025