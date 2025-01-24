Left Menu

Political Crossfire: BJP Takes Aim at AAP Amidst Delhi Election Battle

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing Delhi's citizens. Thakur blasts AAP's track record on women's issues and environmental concerns. Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi alleges a conspiracy against Kejriwal by BJP and Delhi Police, amidst rising tensions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:07 IST
BJP leader Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating political battleground of Delhi, BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Thakur alleged that Kejriwal, who he contends will be "stumped" in upcoming elections, has failed to address critical issues affecting Delhiites, including pollution, water quality, and women's rights.

Thakur accused Kejriwal and his party of being 'anti-women,' citing unresolved incidents and unfulfilled promises, such as the delayed Rs 1000 promised to women and the lack of female representation in party promotions. He also questioned Kejriwal's security status in Punjab, highlighting perceived contradictions within the AAP.

Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi responded with severe allegations against BJP, claiming a conspiracy involving BJP workers and Delhi Police to harm Kejriwal. Atishi accused BJP operatives of repeated attacks on Kejriwal during the campaign trail, intensifying the already charged atmosphere as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

