Political Crossfire: BJP Takes Aim at AAP Amidst Delhi Election Battle

In the escalating political battleground of Delhi, BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Thakur alleged that Kejriwal, who he contends will be "stumped" in upcoming elections, has failed to address critical issues affecting Delhiites, including pollution, water quality, and women's rights.

Thakur accused Kejriwal and his party of being 'anti-women,' citing unresolved incidents and unfulfilled promises, such as the delayed Rs 1000 promised to women and the lack of female representation in party promotions. He also questioned Kejriwal's security status in Punjab, highlighting perceived contradictions within the AAP.

Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi responded with severe allegations against BJP, claiming a conspiracy involving BJP workers and Delhi Police to harm Kejriwal. Atishi accused BJP operatives of repeated attacks on Kejriwal during the campaign trail, intensifying the already charged atmosphere as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)