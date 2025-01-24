Left Menu

Family Ties and Political Distance: Pawar's Sugar Diplomacy

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), downplayed a private meeting with his estranged nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The discussion focused on a sugar industry project, with no party-related issues addressed. Both attended the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:54 IST
Family Ties and Political Distance: Pawar's Sugar Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), downplayed his recent meeting with his nephew, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, stating no party matters were discussed.

Addressing the media in Kolhapur, the veteran politician emphasized that their conversation centered on a sugar industry project.

The meeting occurred during a Vasantdada Sugar Institute event in Pune, amid past political tensions following the party's split in July 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025