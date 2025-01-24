Family Ties and Political Distance: Pawar's Sugar Diplomacy

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), downplayed his recent meeting with his nephew, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, stating no party matters were discussed.

Addressing the media in Kolhapur, the veteran politician emphasized that their conversation centered on a sugar industry project.

The meeting occurred during a Vasantdada Sugar Institute event in Pune, amid past political tensions following the party's split in July 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)