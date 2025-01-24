Combatting 'Social Media Pollution': CEC Calls for Action

In a stark caution to social media giants, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed the necessity of anti-pollution measures akin to those combating environmental contamination, but this time targeting 'social media pollution'.

Addressing an international conference of election management bodies, he noted the platforms' failure to curtail misinformation effectively threatens fair electoral processes and democracy.

Highlighting the evolving role of technology in elections, Kumar called for immediate introspection by social media companies, advocating for collaborative frameworks to handle misinformation and emerging AI challenges.

