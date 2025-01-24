Left Menu

Combatting 'Social Media Pollution': CEC Calls for Action

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the urgent need for measures against 'social media pollution' similar to anti-pollution efforts in environmental sectors. Emphasizing the role of technology in election processes, he called for platforms to act against misinformation and proposed collaborative frameworks among election bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:40 IST
Combatting 'Social Media Pollution': CEC Calls for Action
Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark caution to social media giants, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed the necessity of anti-pollution measures akin to those combating environmental contamination, but this time targeting 'social media pollution'.

Addressing an international conference of election management bodies, he noted the platforms' failure to curtail misinformation effectively threatens fair electoral processes and democracy.

Highlighting the evolving role of technology in elections, Kumar called for immediate introspection by social media companies, advocating for collaborative frameworks to handle misinformation and emerging AI challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025