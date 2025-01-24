Combatting 'Social Media Pollution': CEC Calls for Action
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the urgent need for measures against 'social media pollution' similar to anti-pollution efforts in environmental sectors. Emphasizing the role of technology in election processes, he called for platforms to act against misinformation and proposed collaborative frameworks among election bodies.
In a stark caution to social media giants, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed the necessity of anti-pollution measures akin to those combating environmental contamination, but this time targeting 'social media pollution'.
Addressing an international conference of election management bodies, he noted the platforms' failure to curtail misinformation effectively threatens fair electoral processes and democracy.
Highlighting the evolving role of technology in elections, Kumar called for immediate introspection by social media companies, advocating for collaborative frameworks to handle misinformation and emerging AI challenges.
