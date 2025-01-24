Modi Champions Unity and Progress: Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

During an informal gathering at his residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of national unity and diversity as participants in the Republic Day parade gathered for an engaging discussion. Highlighting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Modi urged participants to strengthen connections across state lines for a cohesive nation.

The meeting saw vibrant cultural performances reflecting India's vast diversity. Modi, in a shift from previous interactive formats, adopted an informal one-on-one approach, discussing pivotal governmental initiatives, including efforts to empower women and enhance digital connectivity.

Bolstering national unity and citizen responsibility, Modi called on participants to partake in the My Bharat portal, cultivate discipline, and contribute to nation-building. He emphasized eco-friendly acts like planting trees and maintaining cleanliness, envisioning a healthier and more connected India.

(With inputs from agencies.)