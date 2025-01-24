Left Menu

Modi Champions Unity and Progress: Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of national unity and cultural diversity during an informal interaction with participants of the Republic Day parade. Emphasizing 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' Modi encouraged engaging in nation-building activities and highlighted government initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting digital connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:30 IST
Modi Champions Unity and Progress: Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During an informal gathering at his residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of national unity and diversity as participants in the Republic Day parade gathered for an engaging discussion. Highlighting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Modi urged participants to strengthen connections across state lines for a cohesive nation.

The meeting saw vibrant cultural performances reflecting India's vast diversity. Modi, in a shift from previous interactive formats, adopted an informal one-on-one approach, discussing pivotal governmental initiatives, including efforts to empower women and enhance digital connectivity.

Bolstering national unity and citizen responsibility, Modi called on participants to partake in the My Bharat portal, cultivate discipline, and contribute to nation-building. He emphasized eco-friendly acts like planting trees and maintaining cleanliness, envisioning a healthier and more connected India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025