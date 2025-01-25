Trump Pulls Security for Fauci Amid Rising Tensions

In recent developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to halt government-funded security for Dr. Anthony Fauci, a crucial figure in the national fight against COVID-19. Fauci has been revered by public health experts yet criticized by Trump and some Republicans for his pandemic management.

While addressing the media in North Carolina, Trump justified this decision by stating that security details provided by the government aren't perpetual. He pointed out instances where protection for other officials has also been withdrawn following their government service.

Security measures had been in place for Fauci through the National Institutes of Health before his retirement. With these changes, Trump mentioned that Fauci, and others formerly under protection, have sufficient means to hire private security if necessary.

