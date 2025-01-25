Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze: New Directives and Waivers Unfold
President Trump's 90-day freeze on foreign aid affects new and existing assistance, with waivers for military funding to Israel and Egypt. The decision followed Trump's order for a review of foreign aid's alignment with U.S. policy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assess its future.
The U.S. government has implemented a temporary halt on foreign aid, a crucial policy move initiated by President Donald Trump. A State Department memo reveals this 90-day pause affects both new and ongoing assistance, although key exceptions are in place for military funding to allies.
As one of his first actions in office, Trump announced a freeze on foreign development aid to evaluate its efficiency and alignment with American foreign policy interests. While the breadth of the cuts remains uncertain, the federal budget's constraints set by Congress may influence their implementation.
Signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio last Friday, the memo demands senior officials freeze new foreign assistance commitments until assessments are finalized. It notes that programs will only proceed, modify, or cease after Rubio's 85-day review, with waivers already granted for essential military and humanitarian aid.
