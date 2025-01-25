Left Menu

BJP Defends Controversial Waqf Bill Amid Opposition Criticism

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized opposition parties for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, deeming their actions as vote-seeking drama. Despite opposition efforts, Ghosh asserted that the bill, perceived as a decolonization step, would pass. Opposition leaders faced suspension from the Joint Parliamentary Committee over heated disputes surrounding the bill.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday rebuked opposition parties for their objection to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2024, labeling their resistance as mere 'drama' intended to attract Muslim votes. Ghosh declared that the country overwhelmingly supports the bill, viewing it as a move against colonial legacies.

Despite efforts by opposition parties to halt the bill's progress, Ghosh remains confident in its eventual passage. The opposition's fervent resistance, he argued, echoes past unsuccessful attempts to thwart legislation like the CAA, GST, and Article 370 abrogation, claiming that their actions are merely an electoral charade.

Tensions escalated as opposition MPs were suspended from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) deliberations on the bill, sparking accusations of an 'undeclared emergency.' Opposition figures including TMC's Kalyan Banerjee criticized the government for rushing proceedings, ostensibly due to forthcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

