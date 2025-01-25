Left Menu

YSRCP's Reddy Resigns: A Sudden Exit from Politics

YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy has resigned from his Rajya Sabha position citing personal reasons, marking him as the fourth party MP to do so after the 2024 Assembly election losses. Reddy plans to focus on agriculture and guest lecturing, despite party president Jagan Mohan Reddy's advice against quitting.

Updated: 25-01-2025 17:11 IST
On Saturday, V Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha, citing personal reasons as the cause. This decision makes Reddy the fourth member of his party to cut short their term following significant electoral defeats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

In a formal meeting at the residence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Reddy submitted his resignation. Afterward, he stated that while he had over three years remaining in his parliamentary term, his decision to focus on agriculture and academic guest lecturing precipitated his exit from politics.

While Reddy confirmed discussing his resignation with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, he emphasized that the decision was made freely and without external pressure. Post his resignation, the seat is expected to be secured by the ruling NDA in the forthcoming by-election due to its strong majority in Andhra Pradesh.

