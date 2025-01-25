Sharad Pawar Cancels Public Engagements Due to Health Concerns
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, 84, has canceled all public engagements over the next four days due to a persistent cough affecting his ability to speak. Despite health issues, he recently attended an event in Pune. Prashant Jagtap confirmed the cancellations citing Pawar's speaking difficulties.
Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP (SP), has called off all his scheduled public appearances for the next four days as he struggles with speaking difficulties stemming from a persistent cough, a senior party member announced on Saturday.
The 84-year-old veteran politician, despite his health challenges, addressed an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday. During his 18-minute speech, Pawar was frequently interrupted by his cough.
"Sharad Pawarji is having trouble speaking due to his ongoing cough, resulting in the cancellation of his upcoming engagements," stated Prashant Jagtap, the Pune city NCP (SP) president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
