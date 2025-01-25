BJP vs AAP: Clash Over Campaigns Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes BJP's campaign for being disorganized as they release a final manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls. Bharadwaj claims BJP lacks narrative and leadership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches manifesto part three, promising ownership for unauthorized colonies and reopening sealed shops.
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has launched a critique against BJP's campaign efforts, describing them as disorganized and lacking a clear narrative. Bharadwaj, speaking to the media, noted his observations from previous elections, claiming a noticeable decline in the party's strategy.
Bharadwaj highlighted BJP's failure to communicate practical plans for Delhi's future, accusing them of making over-ambitious promises. AAP representative Priyanka Kakkar echoed similar sentiments, addressing security concerns and questioning BJP's handling of unemployment and urban issues.
The BJP responded with Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling the third segment of their manifesto, which includes promises of granting ownership rights to unauthorized colonies and reopening 13,000 sealed shops. Shah emphasized legal pathways to remedy existing restrictions on these properties, aiming to enhance residents' rights and economic freedom.
