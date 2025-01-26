High-Level Meeting Sparks Speculation in Budgam

On Saturday, senior leaders from the National Conference, including Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, made a notable visit to the residence of estranged MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in Budgam district.

Deputy CM Choudhary was joined by Nasir Aslam Wani, an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and NC MLA Ali Mohammad Dar from Chadoora. They officially toured the Budgam district, stopping at Mehdi's residence for an informal discussion and tea.

While party leaders clarified that the visit was not related to Mehdi's separation from the NC or due to the impending Budgam bypoll, the timing has fueled political speculations. Choudhary emphasized the visit as an opportunity to meet Mehdi, a figure of both political and religious significance.

Meanwhile, Abdullah and Mehdi were previously at odds following Mehdi's participation in an anti-reservation protest outside the chief minister's residence. Mehdi has shown readiness to lead further protests in Delhi, advocating for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, amidst broader political tensions.

Official statements highlighted the deputy chief minister's focus on development initiatives in Budgam, with a commitment to upgrading infrastructure through fast-paced projects addressing local needs.

