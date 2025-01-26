Left Menu

High-Level Meeting Sparks Speculation in Budgam

National Conference leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, visited estranged MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in Budgam. The visit coincides with the upcoming bypoll in the area, sparking speculation. Choudhary described Mehdi as not just a politician but also a religious guru. Both parties denied election connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:24 IST
High-Level Meeting Sparks Speculation in Budgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, senior leaders from the National Conference, including Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, made a notable visit to the residence of estranged MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in Budgam district.

Deputy CM Choudhary was joined by Nasir Aslam Wani, an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and NC MLA Ali Mohammad Dar from Chadoora. They officially toured the Budgam district, stopping at Mehdi's residence for an informal discussion and tea.

While party leaders clarified that the visit was not related to Mehdi's separation from the NC or due to the impending Budgam bypoll, the timing has fueled political speculations. Choudhary emphasized the visit as an opportunity to meet Mehdi, a figure of both political and religious significance.

Meanwhile, Abdullah and Mehdi were previously at odds following Mehdi's participation in an anti-reservation protest outside the chief minister's residence. Mehdi has shown readiness to lead further protests in Delhi, advocating for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, amidst broader political tensions.

Official statements highlighted the deputy chief minister's focus on development initiatives in Budgam, with a commitment to upgrading infrastructure through fast-paced projects addressing local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025