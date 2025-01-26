Security Shuffle: Gujarat Forces in Delhi Poll Fray

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has raised concerns over the deployment of eight companies of Gujarat's State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

The SRPF units arrived in Delhi on January 13 under the directives of the Election Commission, as confirmed by Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel.

The deployment has sparked a political debate, as it follows the withdrawal of Punjab Police from Kejriwal's security. Kejriwal attributed the decision to political motives, especially with Delhi set to vote on February 5, and votes to be counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)