Left Menu

Security Shuffle: Gujarat Forces in Delhi Poll Fray

Arvind Kejriwal questions the deployment of Gujarat's State Reserve Police Force in Delhi for upcoming elections following the withdrawal of Punjab Police from his security. The move, sanctioned by the Election Commission, has stirred political controversy as polling approaches on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:49 IST
Security Shuffle: Gujarat Forces in Delhi Poll Fray
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has raised concerns over the deployment of eight companies of Gujarat's State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

The SRPF units arrived in Delhi on January 13 under the directives of the Election Commission, as confirmed by Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel.

The deployment has sparked a political debate, as it follows the withdrawal of Punjab Police from Kejriwal's security. Kejriwal attributed the decision to political motives, especially with Delhi set to vote on February 5, and votes to be counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025