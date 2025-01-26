Left Menu

Belarus Election: A Dictator's Grip Tightens

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko is set to continue his long-standing rule following an election criticized as a sham. Despite opposition, imprisonment, and exile of dissidents, Lukashenko's portrayal as a necessary leader persists amid Belarus's increased dependence on Russia and a backdrop of political repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:24 IST
President Alexander Lukashenko
  • Belarus

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko, often dubbed "Europe's Last Dictator," appears poised to secure yet another term amid an election widely criticized as a façade. The 70-year-old leader has ruled since 1994, supported by Russia and characterized by crackdowns on dissent.

In this election, Lukashenko faces token opposition with many prominent figures either imprisoned or exiled. The suppression of dissent has attracted international condemnation and sanctions, as Lukashenko's government continues to stifle free speech.

Despite mounting concerns about health issues, Lukashenko remained active on the campaign trail. Analysts suggest his focus remains on maintaining legitimacy while navigating Belarus's geopolitical landscape, which sees increasing reliance on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

