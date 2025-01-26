Belarus Election: A Dictator's Grip Tightens

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko, often dubbed "Europe's Last Dictator," appears poised to secure yet another term amid an election widely criticized as a façade. The 70-year-old leader has ruled since 1994, supported by Russia and characterized by crackdowns on dissent.

In this election, Lukashenko faces token opposition with many prominent figures either imprisoned or exiled. The suppression of dissent has attracted international condemnation and sanctions, as Lukashenko's government continues to stifle free speech.

Despite mounting concerns about health issues, Lukashenko remained active on the campaign trail. Analysts suggest his focus remains on maintaining legitimacy while navigating Belarus's geopolitical landscape, which sees increasing reliance on Russia.

