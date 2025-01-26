Belarus Elections: Lukashenko's Controversial Hold on Power
Belarus conducted an election widely seen as manipulated to extend President Alexander Lukashenko's rule. Critics call it a sham amid a crackdown on opposition, with over 1,300 political prisoners in the country. The election reflects increasing Russian influence, reducing Belarus' diplomatic leverage with the West.
As Belarusian campaign posters flaunt President Alexander Lukashenko's smiling visage, the nation proceeds with an election that appears orchestrated to secure another term for the long-standing leader.
Opposition voices describe the election as a 'farce', pointing to Lukashenko's authoritarian grip marked by the detention and exile of political adversaries.
Increasing dependence on Russia, notably since Belarus supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has strained the country's relationships with the US and the EU, further entwining Lukashenko with Kremlin policies.
