Belarus Elections: Lukashenko's Controversial Hold on Power

As Belarusian campaign posters flaunt President Alexander Lukashenko's smiling visage, the nation proceeds with an election that appears orchestrated to secure another term for the long-standing leader.

Opposition voices describe the election as a 'farce', pointing to Lukashenko's authoritarian grip marked by the detention and exile of political adversaries.

Increasing dependence on Russia, notably since Belarus supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has strained the country's relationships with the US and the EU, further entwining Lukashenko with Kremlin policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)