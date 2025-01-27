Trump's Ambitious Plans: TikTok, Canada, and Greenland!
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a candid Q&A with journalists on Air Force One, shared thoughts on topics ranging from changing the presidential plane's colors to potential deals over TikTok. He reiterated his interest in Greenland and suggested Canada should be part of the U.S.
In an impromptu press conference aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump covered a wide range of topics, from desires to repaint the presidential plane to diplomatic ambitions involving Greenland and Canada.
Trump mentioned ongoing discussions with potential investors concerning the future of TikTok, emphasizing the United States' gain as a priority. He clarified no direct talks with Oracle, despite media reports stating otherwise, but acknowledged interest from various parties.
The President also used the platform to express his opposition to remote work among federal employees and reiterated controversial ideas regarding Greenland's acquisition and transforming Canada into a U.S. state, hinting both moves were in America's interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani's Rs 65,000 Crore Investment Boom in Chhattisgarh
Industrialist Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in his group's energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Transforming Waterways: India's Strategic Investment Surge
Bollywood Stars Shine Bright in OYO's Investment Portfolio
Uttarakhand: The Emerging Investment Hub