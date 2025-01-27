Left Menu

Journalist Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Seraiki Province Demand

Razish Liaqatpuri, a senior journalist in Punjab, was arrested on terrorism charges for his Facebook post advocating the legality of Punjabi officers' murder and promoting a new Seraiki province. His family alleges he was detained illegally, fueling debates over regional political tensions in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:54 IST
A senior journalist from Pakistan's Punjab province has been arrested under terrorism charges after his controversial social media post. The journalist, identified as Razish Liaqatpuri, called the murder of Punjabi officers 'legal' and advocated for a new Seraiki province.

Liaqatpuri, formerly an editorial in-charge at daily Khabrian and known author, was detained by the police in a Saturday operation. His arrest has ignited protests among the journalist community and his family, who claim police violated legal procedures by detaining him without a formal case for days.

The call for a separate Seraiki province stems from accusations that central Punjab authorities exploit resources from the southern region, hindering its economic progress. The arrest underscores growing political and social tensions regarding regional autonomy in Punjab province.

