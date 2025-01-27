Left Menu

Ammonia Controversy: AAP Accuses Haryana of Polluting Delhi's Water

The Election Commission of India has asked the Haryana government for a detailed report following AAP's claims of increased ammonia levels in water supplied to Delhi. This issue comes amid serious allegations by AAP leaders against the BJP-led Haryana government, as Delhi's water quality remains compromised.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated the Haryana government to furnish a factual report by Tuesday noon. This directive follows a complaint from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding heightened ammonia levels in water supplied from Haryana, allegedly degrading Delhi's water quality, as per ANI sources.

Meeting officials from the ECI on Monday, a delegation led by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the urgency of addressing these concerns. The AAP delegation's engagement with the ECI results from an earlier letter penned by Atishi and Mann, seeking a prompt meeting over the issue.

During a media briefing, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of deliberately contaminating water flowing into Delhi. Kejriwal warned that if vigilance by the Delhi Jal Board had faltered, a public health crisis could have ensued, potentially causing numerous fatalities.

Kejriwal further expressed concerns about the Delhi water treatment facilities being unable to purify the polluted influx, leading to a water shortage affecting a significant portion of Delhi. He described the potential impact as mass genocide, criticizing the BJP government for allegedly introducing 'untreatable' toxins into the water supply.

This water controversy unfolds against the backdrop of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. AAP seeks to maintain its dominance following substantial victories in the 2015 and 2020 elections, while Congress struggles after two consecutive significant defeats.

