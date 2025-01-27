Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP's Claims Spark Fierce Inter-State Debate

Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde challenged AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's claims of water contamination, labeling them misleading. Shinde cautioned they could provoke fear and harm relations with Haryana. As election tensions rise, Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP government of endangering Delhi's water supply, prompting a rebuttal from Haryana's CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:28 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: djb.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiercely worded communication, Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Shinde rebutted claims made by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, terming them factually incorrect. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Shinde pointed out that Kejriwal's statements were baseless and misleading the public.

Shinde emphasized that such misinformation could instigate fear among residents of Delhi and strain relations with Haryana, an upper riparian state. She urged the Chief Secretary to inform Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about the potential inter-state implications in line with the Transaction of Business Rules.

The row emerged as the Delhi Assembly elections approached, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-Haryana government of contaminating Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. Calling it a potential cause for mass casualties, Kejriwal credited Delhi Jal Board's vigilance for averting disaster. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismissed these claims, blaming Delhi's water management issues on Kejriwal's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

