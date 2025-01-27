Delhi Water Crisis: AAP's Claims Spark Fierce Inter-State Debate

In a fiercely worded communication, Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Shinde rebutted claims made by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, terming them factually incorrect. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Shinde pointed out that Kejriwal's statements were baseless and misleading the public.

Shinde emphasized that such misinformation could instigate fear among residents of Delhi and strain relations with Haryana, an upper riparian state. She urged the Chief Secretary to inform Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about the potential inter-state implications in line with the Transaction of Business Rules.

The row emerged as the Delhi Assembly elections approached, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-Haryana government of contaminating Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. Calling it a potential cause for mass casualties, Kejriwal credited Delhi Jal Board's vigilance for averting disaster. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismissed these claims, blaming Delhi's water management issues on Kejriwal's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)