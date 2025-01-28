Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams AAP Over Yamuna Pollution

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes AAP for the state of Yamuna River, accusing them of turning it into a 'sewer'. He urges creating a BJP government in Delhi, alleging AAP's governance as anarchic and corrupt.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday over the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River, which he described as "smelling like a sewer." Speaking at a public gathering in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency in Delhi, he lashed out at the AAP, stating that those who have endured the alleged misgovernance of the AAP would soon be liberated.

Drawing attention to the infrastructure issues, he remarked, "Roads in Delhi are so bad; you know it better. What do you think the conditions in Delhi must be like?" He narrated his experience traveling from Ghaziabad to Delhi, noting the foul smell emanating from the Yamuna, which he recalled was once a sacred symbol. His solution: forming a BJP government in Delhi to restore order and address corruption.

He accused the AAP leadership of turning into a "synonym for anarchy," with a focus now solely on corruption. Adityanath criticized the party for not following through on its Jan Lokpal promises, which gained them political traction during Anna Hazare's movement. With the Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February 5, he made a final call for change, recalling the Congress's past rule and contrasting it with the AAP's current dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

