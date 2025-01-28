Spain's Government Breaks Deadlock with Catalan Deal
Spain's government has reached an agreement with the Catalan separatist party Junts to pass a broad economic bill, breaking a legislative deadlock. This deal could positively impact the upcoming budget bill. The agreement follows recent disputes over a windfall tax affecting Catalonia.
Spain's government has successfully negotiated a deal with the Catalan separatist party Junts to partially approve a significant tax and economic bill in parliament, according to EFE news agency reports.
This development signals potential progress for the upcoming budget bill. With the new agreement in place, the government can move past the legislative impasse that had previously raised questions about its functionality. However, official government spokespersons have yet to comment on the specifics of the deal.
The original bill was turned down by the lower house last week. The negotiation has been particularly challenging as Spain's government, led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, attempts to balance varied political interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
