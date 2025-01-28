Shiv Sena Demands Apology from Kharge Over Maha Kumbh Remarks

The Shiv Sena has accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of insulting Hindu sentiments with his recent remarks on BJP leaders participating in a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh. The party is demanding an apology from Kharge.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC suggested that both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should seek forgiveness by visiting the Maha Kumbh, citing their alleged wrongs against the Hindu community and India over the years.

She criticized the Congress party for disrespecting religious values and called for an acknowledgment of past political failures and their impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)